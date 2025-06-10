After surviving car accident, Alistair Docherty set for major debut at U.S. Open

This year’s U.S. Open is contested during a Korn Ferry Tour off-week, and as a result, Korn Ferry Tour members will not be credited with Korn Ferry Tour points for their U.S. Open results (as they did in the past two seasons). This week isn’t about points, though. It’s about competing at the game’s highest level and preparing for the eventual challenges of PGA TOUR membership – hopefully as soon as next year. Last year, Docherty was jarringly close to becoming #TOURBound for the first time, twice. He was one shot away from a card via the season-long standings after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished runner-up at French Lick Resort and needed just one of two players in the final group to miss a mid-range putt on the 72nd hole (they both made). Then he missed a card by one stroke at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, entering the final round inside the number but closing in 3-over 73 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course. It was a mind-bending conclusion to an otherwise breakthrough season, yet rather than letting the result deter him, it has fueled him.