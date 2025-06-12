Shane Lowry makes first-ever eagle at Oakmont’s third hole in a U.S. Open
This week marks Oakmont’s 10th time hosting the U.S. Open, the most for any venue in tournament history
Oakmont’ Country Club's first three holes are beastly, and prior to Thursday, no player had made eagle at the venue’s par-4 third hole in a U.S. Open. Ireland's Shane Lowry changed that.
Lowry holed a 160-yard approach for eagle at the 470-yard, par-4 third hole Thursday, his 12th hole of the day. After an 310-yard drive down the fairway’s left side, Lowry’s second shot landed roughly 20 feet short of the hole, took a few hops with some spin and gently trickled into the cup. He responded in sheepish fashion, acknowledging the fans with his head angled to the ground, perhaps alluding to the knowledge that triumphant moments at Oakmont can be fleeting.
Lowry had struggled to that point in the round: He stood 6-over through 11 holes, and the eagle moved him back to 4 over. He wasn’t alone in his early struggles in the 125th U.S. Open, though, as Oakmont’s thick rough and tricky greens have wreaked their usual havoc on the field (aside from perhaps J.J. Spaun, who opened in 4-under 66).
This marks the 10th U.S. Open at Oakmont and first since 2016, where Dustin Johnson won at 4-under for 72 holes. Early-week conversation has centered around how many players (if any) would break par for 72 holes this week. The jury is still out – but Lowry’s eagle shows there are indeed scoring opportunities out there, albeit on rare occasion.