Shane Lowry makes first-ever eagle at Oakmont’s third hole in a U.S. Open

Lowry holed a 160-yard approach for eagle at the 470-yard, par-4 third hole Thursday, his 12th hole of the day. After an 310-yard drive down the fairway’s left side, Lowry’s second shot landed roughly 20 feet short of the hole, took a few hops with some spin and gently trickled into the cup. He responded in sheepish fashion, acknowledging the fans with his head angled to the ground, perhaps alluding to the knowledge that triumphant moments at Oakmont can be fleeting.