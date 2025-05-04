Scottie Scheffler dominates THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, matches PGA TOUR 72-hole scoring record

“I don't play with the world number one too often, and you’re almost flabbergasted in a way because, like that 5-iron on nine comes to mind because I hit it to whatever it was, five feet, and he just makes eagle,” said Erik van Rooyen, who had his own 8-under 63 and finished at 23 under, which would have been the lowest or tied for the lowest score at this event every year in its history, save two – and this year.