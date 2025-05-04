Scottie Scheffler dominates THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, matches PGA TOUR 72-hole scoring record
4 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP
Written by Adam Stanley
It was a march to the finish line that turned into a sprint, and the best player in the world left everyone in his dust in his hometown event.
Scottie Scheffler finished at 31 under (!) and won by eight (!) shots. It was his first win of 2025, and as he looks ahead to the rest of the major championship season – and his FedExCup defense – he is very much dialed in.
“What he's doing is inspiring, what he's been doing is inspiring,” said Jordan Spieth, who grew up hearing about Scheffler, a town over, who was younger and really, really good. “I mean, it wasn’t that long ago I was definitely better than him, and now I'm definitely not right now.
“I hate admitting that about anybody, but I just watched it those first two rounds, and like I've got to get better. It's very inspiring.”
Scheffler finished with an 8-under 63 Sunday, going out in a 6-under 30 after making eagle on the par-5 ninth. He added three more birdies in his first six holes on the back nine, before his almost laugh-out-loud flubbed chip on the penultimate hole, leading to a bogey. The win was made official, though, with an easy par to close things out.
Scottie Scheffler taps in to secure wire-to-wire win at THE CJ CUP
“I don't play with the world number one too often, and you’re almost flabbergasted in a way because, like that 5-iron on nine comes to mind because I hit it to whatever it was, five feet, and he just makes eagle,” said Erik van Rooyen, who had his own 8-under 63 and finished at 23 under, which would have been the lowest or tied for the lowest score at this event every year in its history, save two – and this year.
“There’s nothing you can do. Scottie was practically flawless, which is kind of what you expect from the world number one.”
Hats off to van Rooyen, however, and Scheffler would be the first to admit it.
“This is a golf course where you can kind of make a run, and I knew that I couldn't just coast to the finish line today. I knew I had to put together a good round. Let's say I played super safe today and shot even par, Erik would have chased me down there,” Scheffler said. “I knew I had to get out and make some birdies. Did a good job on the front nine and was able to play some consistent golf here.”
Highlights | Final Round | THE CJ CUP
So, there you go. Scheffler, the game’s top player and reigning Player of the Year, finally got his first trophy of 2025. It wasn’t like he was playing poorly leading into the week – this was his sixth top-10 finish of the season, the most on TOUR. He is also second in Strokes Gained: Total and SG: Tee-to-Green. It’s been a tidy year despite a delayed start after hurting his hand making Christmastime ravioli and needing surgery.
Through the beginning part of 2025, Rory McIlroy hasn’t yet taken the No. 1 spot from Scheffler in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he’s certainly playing like it with three wins already, including THE PLAYERS and the Masters. Last year, McIlroy said he took some inspiration from how Scheffler was dominating week in and week out. The tables haven’t quite turned, but Scheffler said he’s fired up to compete even harder.
“I think that's what's great about our game,” Scheffler said. “This week, I was the best player. I have the week off, and we'll see the week after who is the best player at the PGA. Rory has been playing some tremendous golf this year. The career Grand Slam was really special to watch. I was glad to be able to be there for it.
“I think any time you're getting beat, you're always fired up just a little bit extra to go out and practice.”
After the delayed start to his year, it’s not like, in the grand scheme of things, it took him that long to find the winner’s circle. It’s barely May. But when Scheffler is compared to, well, Scheffler '24, it seems like the question of “when” was getting a little too loud for his liking.
As the saying goes, then, there’s no place like home.
Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning the THE CJ CUP
When Scheffler was addressing the crowd after the win, he got choked up. The event means a lot to him for a variety of reasons. He grew up watching it in person, and as a high schooler, he got to have his first TOUR start at it. The girl he was dating then is now his wife. His sister was his caddie, and she was there Sunday along with her two kids.
He gave them the best thing to cheer about.
“My family was all able to be here, and it was just really, really special memories, and I think at times it all comes crashing down to me at once. We have a lot of great memories as kids coming to watch this tournament,” Scheffler said. “I just dreamed to be able to play in it, and it's more of a dream to be able to win it.”