Scottie Scheffler's search for first win of 2025 off to incredible start through two rounds at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
4 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler cards another birdie to push his lead at THE CJ CUP
Written by Adam Stanley
Scottie Scheffler’s march to his first victory of 2025 couldn’t have gotten off to a better start.
Scheffler, the world No. 1 and reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year, fired an 8-under 63 Friday at TPC Craig Ranch to sit at 18-under 124 through two days.
Not only did Scheffler set the 36-hole scoring record at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, but it’s also the lowest 36-hole total in his TOUR career, topping his previous mark of 127 set back in 2019.
Scheffler’s 124 is also the second-lowest 36-hole total in PGA TOUR history, the lowest being Justin Thomas’s 123 at the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii (where he shot 59 in the opening round).
“Feeling good. I’ve had two nice days,” Scheffler said. “Overall, very pleased with how I played.”
The second round of THE CJ CUP was delayed more than six hours due to a hovering storm system in the Dallas metroplex that didn’t move through until late in the day. A little more than half the field got their Friday rounds completed, while 18 players have yet to tee off for their second rounds.
That was seemingly the only problem (well, “problem”) with Scheffler’s second-day effort.
He was steady enough through his first eight holes, making only pars on Nos. 10-17. He eagled the par-5 18th after knocking his approach shot to just nine feet from 233 yards away. He went on a heater after making the turn – and after the rain delay – making six birdies on his second nine.
Scottie Scheffler pushes his lead to six with another birdie at THE CJ CUP
“We're on a golf course where you've got to make some birdies, and the conditions today were changing a good amount. Obviously, with the huge rain delay, that was a challenge as well, getting back out and playing in some wind and some pretty wet fairways,” Scheffler said. “But overall, it's great to be playing at home. This tournament means a lot to me, and it's nice to be playing good golf as well.”
A win now seems almost inevitable for Scheffler, who is still hunting for his first trophy of 2025. He has five top-10s already this season – tied for the most on TOUR – and has notched three in a row, including a solo fourth in his title defense at the Masters and a T8, again in a title defense, at the RBC Heritage.
Notching a win now would help Scheffler switch gears with the PGA Championship around the corner and the attempt to defend his FedExCup title firmly underway, too.
“I feel like my game has been trending in the right direction,” Scheffler said. “I had some good starts recently. I had a good start at the Masters, solid start, and then I had a chance (in) Houston. Overall, I had a decent week in Hilton Head. I didn't have a great Sunday, but overall, I played some pretty solid golf.”
Scottie Scheffler gets one more birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
Sam Stevens and Mark Hubbard had the second-lowest rounds of Friday, shooting matching 6-under 65s. Stevens, who has gone 65-65, is in second behind Scheffler. With a laugh, he admits catching Scheffler is set to be a monumental task this weekend.
“I was on 15 and I was at 9 under and Scottie was already at 15 under or something. Not that there’s any pressure with three holes to go on Friday and you're in second, but it's like, ‘OK, I need to make a couple more birdies,” Stevens said. “He's already better than I am, so I don’t need to spot him nine shots going into the weekend.”
Stevens did end up making “a couple more birdies” as he finished with a flurry, going 4 under for his final six holes.
Alas, he is still six shots back of Scheffler as the reigning world No. 1 proved exactly why, through two days at THE CJ CUP, he’s in that position.
“Last year was a great year for me, so I've definitely had some good experiences playing with the lead, and I'll definitely lean on those as the weekend shapes up,” Scheffler said. “Right now, I (have the lead), but there's a lot of golf left to be played. I had two solid days. Two more of those, and I should be in a good spot.”