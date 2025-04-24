PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

    Follow the action in the Big Easy for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the lone team event on the PGA TOUR schedule.

    Eighty teams of two face off in Four-ball (best ball) before switching to Foursomes (alternate shot) for the second round. Saturday’s third round will once again be Four-ball before returning to Foursomes for the final round. The field features Ryder Cup heroes, Presidents Cup pairs, countrymen, fan favorites and even two sets of twin brothers. Given the format and the teams, it’s set to be a special week.

    After Round 1, rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo lead with a Four-ball 58. Twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard are in second place with a 13-under 59. Defending champions Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy started strong with an 8-under 64.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY (Foursomes)

    Marquee group

    • 9:23 a.m.: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore; Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama

    Featured groups

    • 9:34 a.m.: Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre; Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
    • 9:45 a.m.: Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox; Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

