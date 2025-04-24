Draws and Fades: Back under-the-radar Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston over flashy teams at Zurich Classic

Kurt Kitayama/Collin Morikawa +550



This isn’t a slight against Morikawa’s ball-striking — one of the best on TOUR — or Kitayama’s ceiling as a multiple-time contender and winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, one of the toughest tests on the schedule, but the value just isn’t here at +550. The alternate-shot format can expose weaknesses in rhythm and communication, and Kitayama’s form of late, notably off the tee, just doesn’t inspire supreme confidence at such short odds. If they prove the doubters wrong, great — but from a betting perspective, this feels like a “wait and see” scenario, not a “buy in” moment.