Defending champions Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry start steady with 64 at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

“Shane got off to a really good start. I didn't do anything," McIlroy said with a laugh. "Shane joked I could have got a couple extra hours in bed if I wanted to. I played a bit better coming in. It was okay. We felt like we left a few shots out there, but we were just saying the two Foursomes days on Friday and Sunday here are the important days in this tournament, and it's important for us to obviously post a good score tomorrow.”