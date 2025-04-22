PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

Brothers team up at the Zurich Classic

Brothers team up at the Zurich Classic

    Written by Staff

    It's time once again to head to the Big Easy for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the lone team event on the PGA TOUR schedule.

    Eighty teams of two will face off in Four-ball (best ball) before switching to Foursomes (alternate shot) for the second round. Saturday’s third round will once again be Four-ball before returning to Foursomes for the final round.

    The field features Ryder Cup heroes, Presidents Cup pairs, countrymen, fan favorites and even two sets of twin brothers. Given the format and the teams, it’s set to be a special week.

    With the RBC Heritage now in the rear-view mirror, it’s also a valuable time to earn key FedExCup points as we inch closer to the Truist Championship, as golfers are jockeying for position in the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 to earn a spot in the field in Philadelphia.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY (Four-ball)

    Marquee group

    • 8:52 a.m.: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry; Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge

    Featured groups

    • 8:39 a.m.: Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen; Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
    • 9:05 a.m.: Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala; Akshay Bhatia/Carson Young

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY (Foursomes)

    Marquee group

    • 9:23 a.m.: Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore; Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama

    Featured groups

    • 9:34 a.m.: Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre; Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
    • 9:45 a.m.: Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox; Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Power Rankings: Zurich Classic

    The First Look: Zurich Classic

    Similarities, differences between Højgaard twins’ golf club setups