Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin, Canadians Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin thrive in alternate-shot format to contend at Zurich Classic

“I got in the mix a couple times, as well," Griffin said. "Not as recently as Andrew, but still, recently enough to where I'm still trying to stay hungry. I'm hungry anyway to try to win out here. Fortunately, we both put ourselves in good positions in a few events, so we've been in the moment, and it's only a matter of time for each of us to knock that door down and pick one up, and hopefully we can do that this weekend.”