The First Look: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

FIELD NOTES: Fresh off his Masters victory – a major triumph that completed the career grand slam – Rory McIlroy will once again team up with friend-of-20-years Shane Lowry to defend their title in New Orleans. Last year marked McIlroy’s debut at the event, with the thought to play together stemming from a … celebratory … lunch between the two Ryder Cup teammates. McIlroy has won three times already this season on the PGA TOUR while Lowry has had a steady 2025 campaign with six top 25s in nine starts, including a runner up to McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. … Collin Morikawa is the other top-10 ranked golfer in the field in New Orleans and will be teaming up with Kurt Kitayama after the duo finished T23 a year ago. Morikawa has three top-10 finishes so far this season while Kitayama has never missed the cut in New Orleans. … There are three sets of brothers teeing it up, including two sets of twins: Yannik and Jeremy Paul along with Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard. Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick (who finished T11 last year) is the other sibling duo, … There are always plenty of fun pairings this week in New Orleans including countrymen (Canada’s Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin, France’s Matthieu Pavon/Victor Perez, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya), neighbors (J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg/Kevin Kisner, Camilo Villegas/Luke Donald), same-college alums (Adam Schenk/Tyler Duncan, Quade Cummins/Chris Gotterup, Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn), or just long-time pals (Joel Dahmen/Harry Higgs, Nick Hardy/Davis Riley – who won in 2023, Mark Hubbard/Ryan Brehm). … Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox will be paired together as Higgo looks to continue his momentum from his return to the PGA TOUR winner’s circle last week at the Corales Puntacana Championship. … After his playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage, Andrew Novak is right back in action alongside Ben Griffin. Novak finished T23 in 2024.