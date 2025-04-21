Power Rankings: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
3 Min Read
Best moments from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's win in New Orleans
Written by Rob Bolton
After a couple of weeks when nothing too exciting occurred, it’s a great time to change things up for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Ha!
Rory McIlroy achieved the career Grand Slam when he won the Masters, Justin Thomas walked off victory in a playoff at the RBC Heritage with a 21-foot birdie putt, and Garrick Higgo reemerged in earnest with an emotional title at the Corales Puntacana Championship, so the most recent fortnight was everything but dull. Still, the annual team competition at TPC Louisiana presents its own form of fun and games that promises a good time replete with team names and walk-up songs. Catch your breath and soak it all in.
An explanation of the format, how TPC Louisiana will test and much more is below the ranking of teams projected to contend and others considered.
|Ranking
|Team
|Comment
|10
|Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
|No matter what, this duo turns up. They have partnered in every edition of the tournament. With a pair of top 10s, two T11s and a T19, it’s obvious as to why. Hoffman, 48, is having another fruitful season, while Watney, who turns 44 on Friday, could use another pick-me-up like last year.
|9
|Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo
|As the 38-year-old Fox navigates his sophomore season on the PGA TOUR, he couldn’t have asked for his 25-year-old partner to be in a better head space as they reunite following last year’s T4 as a first-time collaboration. Higgo is fresh off his second win at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
|8
|Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
|After a long workday, there can be nothing better than the diversion of a tee time, but if you’re a professional golfer, pivoting to a team format can be what’s necessary after a stressful experience. Novak arrives with fresh wounds of a playoff loss at the RBC Heritage, while Griffin arrives rested.
|7
|Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
|Since forming this alliance in 2023, the Canadian power couple has finished second and 10th. Taylor has enjoyed the more successful season with a win among four top 25s, but what they might lack in the bag as a tandem, they more than compensate with their friendship and familiarity.
|6
|Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
|Seeking to join 2023 champs Nick Hardy and Davis Riley as first-time winners on the PGA TOUR as partners. Unlike that breakthrough team at the time, these guys already have a T28 under their belts here last year. Both arrive in form, but Kim is on a tear with a T5 and a T7 in his last two starts.
|5
|Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
|Why break what’s not broken? As a debut team last year, they rose for a T4. It was one of the few bright spots early in what was Greyserman’s rookie year, but he’s seasoned now. Echavarria has since added his second PGA TOUR victory and another pair of podium finishes. This is a potent combo.
|4
|J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell
|On personality alone, it’s hard to imagine either of these guys struggling with any partner, but only Mitchell has what would be considered a successful slate with a T4 (2021) and a solo sixth (2023). He’s back after a T2 at Corales Puntacana, while Poston is fresh off a season-best T11 at Harbour Town.
|3
|Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre
|The Europeans complement each other throughout the bag, and after a T8 in their debut as a team last year, it’d be silly not to run it back, but now both do so as PGA TOUR winners. After MacIntyre picked off a pair of titles last year, Detry broke his duck at the WM Phoenix Open in February.
|2
|Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
|If expectations on a teammate could be quantified, it could be argued that they’re co-leading. Horschel is a former champ (2018) with a runner-up and a T4 among five top 15s in the team format. He also won on his own ball in 2013. Hoge is 1-for-4 since 2021 but landed with a T3-T5-T14-T18 burst.
|1
|Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
|They are defending but all eyes will be on McIlroy in his first start since winning the Masters. No doubt there is no pressure, but basking in the congratulations could deter some focus. Of course, Lowry is chasing his own goals, so he wants his own trophy, even if it means that he has to share it again.
Other teams considered:
- Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala
- Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti
- Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard
- Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker
- Jeremy Paul and Yannik Paul
This is the eighth consecutive edition of the Zurich Classic with the team format. The field of 160 is segregated into teams of two in a variety of ways. All will be chasing an official PGA TOUR victory, exemptions into next month’s PGA Championship and the 2026 editions of The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship.
While there always are all kinds of outstanding reasons to race to the bayou no matter your interest, once the entrants near, they are advised to hit the ground running. Extending the theme, at least metaphorically, of last week’s ceremonial cannon blast that officially began the RBC Heritage, it’s the scoring that’s shot out of a cannon to open the festivities at TPC Louisiana.
All 80 teams will play the first round as better ball, so only the lower score for every duo contributes to the team score. Therefore, scores in the very low 60s are realistic targets on the stock par 72. The format of the second round is alternate shot that all but guarantees a higher score than the opener. At the conclusion of two rounds, the low 33 teams and ties will survive the cut and play on for the title. Better ball is repeated in the third round, while alternate shot will return for the finale.
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley own the tournament scoring record of 30-under 258 in 2023. The average winning score in relation to par since the team format was introduced in 2017 is 25.57-under par.
This is the fifth Zurich Classic since the putting surfaces were transitioned to TifEagle Bermudagrass, so experience plays up for returning participants. They are overseeded and might touch 12½ feet using a Stimpmeter. Also typical of the setup, the only layer of rough is two inches high and it is not overseeded. Despite an array of changes over time, the course has tipped at 7,425 yards since 2012.
In addition to the aforementioned rewards, both of the members of the winning team will be credited with 400 FedExCup points, which is the average between first (500) and second place (300). Official World Golf Ranking points are not awarded due to the format, but that also means that golfers’ divisors in that formula are not affected by this official PGA TOUR start.
Additionally, all members of the top-five teams qualify for the traditional top-10 exemption into THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson week if not already eligible.
Mother Nature seems to be on board for cooperating. Inclement weather could impact the region pre-tournament but seasonable conditions with highs in the mid-80s and perhaps no rain define the forecast while balls are in the air when they matter. Wind could kick up at times but it’s not expected to whistle like it did en route to Higgo’s triumph in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
- MONDAY: Power Rankings
- TUESDAY*: Sleepers; Fantasy Insider
- SUNDAY: Payouts and Points; Qualifiers
*Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, which also publishes on Tuesday.