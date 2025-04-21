Power Rankings: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Ranking Team Comment

10 Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney No matter what, this duo turns up. They have partnered in every edition of the tournament. With a pair of top 10s, two T11s and a T19, it’s obvious as to why. Hoffman, 48, is having another fruitful season, while Watney, who turns 44 on Friday, could use another pick-me-up like last year.

9 Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo As the 38-year-old Fox navigates his sophomore season on the PGA TOUR, he couldn’t have asked for his 25-year-old partner to be in a better head space as they reunite following last year’s T4 as a first-time collaboration. Higgo is fresh off his second win at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

8 Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak After a long workday, there can be nothing better than the diversion of a tee time, but if you’re a professional golfer, pivoting to a team format can be what’s necessary after a stressful experience. Novak arrives with fresh wounds of a playoff loss at the RBC Heritage, while Griffin arrives rested.

7 Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin Since forming this alliance in 2023, the Canadian power couple has finished second and 10th. Taylor has enjoyed the more successful season with a win among four top 25s, but what they might lack in the bag as a tandem, they more than compensate with their friendship and familiarity.

6 Doug Ghim and Chan Kim Seeking to join 2023 champs Nick Hardy and Davis Riley as first-time winners on the PGA TOUR as partners. Unlike that breakthrough team at the time, these guys already have a T28 under their belts here last year. Both arrive in form, but Kim is on a tear with a T5 and a T7 in his last two starts.

5 Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman Why break what’s not broken? As a debut team last year, they rose for a T4. It was one of the few bright spots early in what was Greyserman’s rookie year, but he’s seasoned now. Echavarria has since added his second PGA TOUR victory and another pair of podium finishes. This is a potent combo.

4 J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell On personality alone, it’s hard to imagine either of these guys struggling with any partner, but only Mitchell has what would be considered a successful slate with a T4 (2021) and a solo sixth (2023). He’s back after a T2 at Corales Puntacana, while Poston is fresh off a season-best T11 at Harbour Town.

3 Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre The Europeans complement each other throughout the bag, and after a T8 in their debut as a team last year, it’d be silly not to run it back, but now both do so as PGA TOUR winners. After MacIntyre picked off a pair of titles last year, Detry broke his duck at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

2 Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge If expectations on a teammate could be quantified, it could be argued that they’re co-leading. Horschel is a former champ (2018) with a runner-up and a T4 among five top 15s in the team format. He also won on his own ball in 2013. Hoge is 1-for-4 since 2021 but landed with a T3-T5-T14-T18 burst.