RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

After carding a course-record tying 61 in the first round, Justin Thomas kept the pedal down, carding a 2-under 69 to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend. Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are in a tie for second at 10-under, while Tommy Fleetwood and Andrew Novak finished at 9-under, three off the pace. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, in search of his first win of the season, finished at 8-under with a second-round 70.