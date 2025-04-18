PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

RBC Heritage: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR rolls on to the fifth Signature Event of the season, the fan-favorite RBC Heritage. Hosted at iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the Jack Nicklaus/Pete Dye design returns to center stage, ready to welcome the world's best as they tee off in pursuit of the tartan jacket. The spoils also include 700 FedExCup points for whoever can conquer the tight, Lowcountry-laid track.

    After carding a course-record tying 61 in the first round, Justin Thomas kept the pedal down, carding a 2-under 69 to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend. Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are in a tie for second at 10-under, while Tommy Fleetwood and Andrew Novak finished at 9-under, three off the pace. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, in search of his first win of the season, finished at 8-under with a second-round 70.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Special programming alert:

    • Tune in to CBS at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 20, for "PGA TOUR ORIGINALS: TIGER 2000 presented by Genesis"
      • Take an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at one of the most iconic seasons in golf. Tiger Woods changed the golf landscape in 2000, securing nine victories, including three major championships, and breaking several PGA TOUR records. Twenty-five years later, "TIGER 2000" revisits that legendary season with a fresh perspective, featuring new interviews with Woods, his inner circle, rivals and peers.

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 8:40 a.m. – Max Homa, Sahith Theegala

    Featured groups

    • 9:00 a.m. – Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
    • 9:55 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R2
    Official

    RBC Heritage

    1

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T6

    CAN
    M. Hughes
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T13

    AUS
    K. Vilips
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T13

    AUS
    C. Davis
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
