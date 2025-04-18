Draws and Fades: Justin Thomas leads, but it might be time to buy the dip with Scottie Scheffler

If you want a longer-priced option at this point, just stay in the same group at 8-under. Hughes is off to a solid start after rounds of 68-66, but his odds are eye-popping compared to those around him on the leaderboard. That’s likely due to his lack of form at Harbour Town, where he has missed three cuts in seven attempts and never finished better than last year’s T-39 result. But he’s coming off a T-10 finish two weeks ago in San Antonio and has put together a solid tee-to-green showing through 36 holes. The Canadian is doing a lot of things a little bit right, rather than excelling in one particular facet, and this price feels too high for a two-time TOUR winner who will be among the last few tee times on Saturday.