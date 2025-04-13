A grand walk: What it felt like walking along for Rory McIlroy’s historic Masters victory

The 10th hole was the first time I thought it was done. Standing near the 11th tee box, looking down the hill at the 10th green, I watched as McIlroy stood over an 8-iron from the middle of the fairway and hate the swing he made. His right hand jettisoned from the club as soon as he struck the shot, but the ball did a funny thing: Its line never left the hole, landing a few paces short and spinning to 15 feet. McIlroy got away with one, and he knew it. DeChambeau, still a threat then, found the green but missed his birdie putt. Then McIlroy capitalized, holing the birdie.