Rory McIlroy’s resiliency rewarded with Masters win, career Grand Slam

McIlroy made plenty of mistakes Sunday, but he also met the moment enough times to finally prevail. He dumped a wedge into the water on 13 and bogeyed the next hole. Then, after great iron shots, he missed short putts for eagle and birdie that would have given him enough cushion for an easy win. He birdied No. 17, but then hit a wedge into a bunker on 18 to lose his one-shot lead on the last hole. On the first playoff hole, from a spot in the fairway not far from where he’d stood minutes earlier, he hit a wedge to 2 feet to finally defeat Justin Rose.