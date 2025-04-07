Q&A: Jim Nantz shuts down retirement talk, discusses 40th Masters, living up to pressure of job

NANTZ: Well, that kid still lives within me and feels that "gee whiz" appreciation that I had when I was 11, 12, 13, 14. I just could not wait for the Masters week to roll around. Now, you've got to understand that it was a completely different broadcast presentation back then in terms of volume, in terms of hours. You didn't have until the early '80s some Thursday/Friday coverage to consume, and then the weekend coverage was not full 18-hole coverage. So you were waiting all week and you didn't have – this is going to sound ancient – but we didn't have the Internet. We didn’t have the ability to pull up live scoring. You had to listen on the radio to get your updates, and I was living in Colts Neck, New Jersey. And there were two all-news stations that are still in the market – WINS and WCBS – and they would go to a sports update every half hour, usually at about 15 and 45 (minute marks) but they were not directly across from each other. They were separated with their sports segments by about three minutes apart. I would flip to WCBS and just hope they would give me some Masters scores. They were reading the scores off of an AP wire. And sometimes what they said at 15 was not even updated again at 45 or the following 15 after. Their information flow was slow. So I would go to the other all-news station and try to see if they had any updates on what was going on the leaderboard. It was a Neanderthal era of sports updating and I was a consumer just hanging on, dying for any morsel of information, and it was slow to get to me. But I did. Really in a way, I'm the same guy. It's just the information's coming to me way faster with all kinds of sources but with the same kind of anticipation, though, the same thirst for that information.