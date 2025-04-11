'I'm never going to quit': Nick Dunlap fights back after disastrous 90 at Masters Tournament

Dunlap has excelled at every level of golf. He shot 59 as a 12-year-old, won the U.S. Junior at 17 and claimed the U.S. Amateur after his freshman season at Alabama. Then Dunlap became the first to win those titles and a PGA TOUR event before turning pro, winning The American Express last January. So everything about this stretch of golf – a 90 at Augusta and 80s in back-to-back weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship – has felt foreign. For all of Dunlap’s life, golf has made sense. His feats as a junior were only paralleled by the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Dunlap understood the questions and answered them better than anyone else.