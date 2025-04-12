Masters Tournament: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
2 Min Read
Rory McIlroy goes for career Grand Slam
The 89th Masters Tournament concludes Sunday from Augusta National. Players arrived through the iconic Magnolia Lane, battling for their chance at a green jacket.
Rory McIlroy is in the best position of his career to claim the career Grand Slam and holds a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau heading into the final round at Augusta National. Corey Conners sits four back of McIlroy's lead while defending champion and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is seven back.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event. This year's offerings include five additional hours of live coverage for the final round. In addition to Saturday’s CBS broadcast being extended by one hour to match Sunday's final round (2-7 p.m. ET), Paramount+ will debut four live hours from noon-2 p.m. ET on Sunday, which will also stream on Masters.com and the Masters App. Spanish-speaking viewers in the United States can follow the action on ESPN Deportes, which will air live coverage of the Tournament.
New for this year is "Mornings at the Masters," hosted by Hally Leadbetter and Roger Steele, which will air live from Augusta National on the Masters YouTube channel from Wednesday through Sunday and will focus on lifestyle and cultural elements of the tournament.
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.
How to follow (all times ET):
Click here for full coverage from Masters.com. (Note: All live coverage simulcast on Masters.com/Masters app.)
SUNDAY
- Masters.com/Masters app:
- Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Nos. 15 and 16 live: 12:30-6:30 p.m.
- Live TV coverage: noon-2 p.m., Paramount+; 2-7 p.m., CBS
- Radio coverage: 8 a.m.-10 p.m., SiriusXM
Featured groups
Additional coverage
A variety of additional programming will be available before the Masters tournament begins, allowing viewers to take in all the happenings around Augusta National.
"Mornings at the Masters," on Masters YouTube:
- Sunday: 9-9:45 a.m.
"On the Range," on Masters.com/Masters app:
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon