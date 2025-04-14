Martin: Final thoughts from a memorable Masters

4. Because information is relayed at Augusta National via manual scoreboard instead of megabytes and pixels on personal devices, the changing of the scoreboards creates communal reactions that sound similar to when a ball lands close to the hole or in the water. Everyone sees the latest scores at the same time. As McIlroy waited by the 13th green for Bryson DeChambeau to putt out, there was an audible groan from 300 yards away. The large scoreboard right of No. 15 had just delivered the news of McIlroy’s double. Even he looked over at the noise before realizing that he was the cause of it.