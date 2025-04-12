2025 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 4
Scottie Scheffler plays from the 18th tee at the 2025 Masters Tournament. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The stars are out for the final round at Augusta National. With 18 holes to play at the Masters, a hard-charging Rory McIlroy leads by two shots over the reigning U.S. Open champion. That pairing, who didn’t play together in the final round last summer at Pinehurst but dueled down the stretch, will tee off in Sunday’s final pairing at 2:30 p.m.
There’s a gap between McIlroy, DeChambeau and the rest of the field. The penultimate pairing features Corey Conners and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, who are four shots and six shots back of McIlroy, respectively.
Just behind those two are a pair of bona fide stars – Ludvig Åberg and Jason Day. Åberg finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at last year’s Masters and made a flurry of birdies down the stretch Saturday (Nos. 15, 16 and 17) to give himself an outside chance at a green jacket. Day, meanwhile, sputtered into the clubhouse with a second-nine 37. Åberg is 6-under; Day is 5-under.
History says Day may be too far back, though. The last 37 Masters champions were inside the top five after 54 holes. That would narrow the list only to McIlroy, DeChambeau, Conners, Reed and Åberg. History is meant to be broken, though, so here’s a look at the rest of the final round tee times at the Masters.
See below for all final-round tee times (all times ET):
- 9:40 a.m.: Brian Campbell
- 9:50 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:00 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee
- 10:10 a.m.: Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun
- 10:20 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
- 10:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, J.T. Poston
- 10:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:00 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
- 11:10 a.m.: Tom Kim, Charl Schwartzel
- 11:20 a.m.: Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:30 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson
- 11:40 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala
- 11:50 a.m.: Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 12:00 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Harris English
- 12:20 p.m.: Joaquín Niemann, Jon Rahm
- 12:30 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Højgaard
- 12:40 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
- 12:50 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty
- 1:00 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge
- 1:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
- 1:20 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Max Homa
- 1:40 p.m.: Nico Echavarría, Xander Schauffele
- 1:50 p.m.: Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
- 2:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
- 2:10 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day
- 2:20 p.m.: Corey Conners, Patrick Reed
- 2:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau