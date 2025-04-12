Assessing odds of Masters Tournament showdown between Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

If the current betting odds are translated into implied win probability, either McIlroy or DeChambeau will win this thing 93 percent of the time. It’s a scenario that likely doesn’t sit well with oddsmakers, as both men were among the most popular pre-tournament bets at multiple outlets. McIlroy and DeChambeau accounted for 29 percent of the overall handle and 23 percent of the bets at DraftKings entering Saturday, and the theatrics both men put forth in the third round will only increase the amount of in-play dollars that went to both men as liability racked up.