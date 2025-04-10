PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Masters Tournament: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

    The 89th Masters Tournament continues Friday from Augusta National. Players arrived through the iconic Magnolia Lane, battling for their chance at a green jacket.

    Veteran Justin Rose opened with a 7-under 65 to take the lead over a trio at 4-under of defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and last year’s runner-up Ludvig Åberg. Recent PLAYERS champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy opened his chase for a career Grand Slam in even-par 72.

    RELATED: Masters announces tee times for Rounds 1-2

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event. This year's offerings include five additional hours of live coverage for the third and final rounds. In addition to Saturday’s CBS broadcast being extended by one hour to match Sunday's final round (2-7 p.m. ET), Paramount+ will debut four live hours from noon-2 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday, which will also stream on Masters.com and the Masters App. Spanish-speaking viewers in the United States can follow the action on ESPN Deportes, which will air live coverage of the Tournament.

    New for this year is "Mornings at the Masters," hosted by Hally Leadbetter and Roger Steele, which will air live from Augusta National on the Masters YouTube channel from Wednesday through Sunday and will focus on lifestyle and cultural elements of the tournament.

    Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Click here for full coverage from Masters.com. (Note: All live coverage simulcast on Masters.com/Masters app.)

    FRIDAY

    • Masters.com/Masters app:
      • Honorary starters: 7:30 a.m. (Thursday only)
      • Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
      • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
      • Amen Corner live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
      • Nos. 15 and 16 live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Live TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN
    • Radio coverage: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., SiriusXM

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    • Masters.com/Masters app:
      • Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
      • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
      • Amen Corner live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
      • Nos. 15 and 16 live: 12:30-6:30 p.m.
    • Live TV coverage: noon-2 p.m., Paramount+; 2-7 p.m., CBS
    • Radio coverage: 8 a.m.-10 p.m., SiriusXM

    Additional coverage

    Before the Masters Tournament officially begins, a variety of additional programming will be available, allowing viewers to take in all the happenings around Augusta National.

    "Mornings at the Masters," on Masters YouTube:

    • Friday-Sunday: 9-9:45 a.m.

    "On the Range," on Masters.com/Masters app:

    • Friday: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon

    "Welcome to the Masters"

    • Friday: 1-3 p.m., ESPN

    R1
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T2

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T2

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T7

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T7

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    AUS
    Ca. Smith
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    F. Couples
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F
