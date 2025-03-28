PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

    The PGA TOUR gallops into the Lone Star State, starting its two-week Texas stint at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

    The second round at Memorial Park Golf Course was suspended due to darkness at 7:37 p.m. CT after thunderstorms delayed play for just over two hours in the afternoon wave. 52 players remain on the course with holes left to play Saturday morning to finish their second round with the cut line sitting at 3-under par.

    Scottie Scheffler took the lead with a course-record tying 62 on Friday, becoming the first and only player to 11-under before play was called. Canadian Taylor Pendrith marked his second 65 in as many days to sit one back at 10-under alongside Nico Echavarria, who is facing a lengthy par putt on the 17th hole to begin his Saturday morning.

    Rory McIlroy surged above the cut line with three birdies in his last four holes to finish the day 4-under with a 66.

    Round 2 will resume Saturday at 8:30 a.m. CT with Round 3 beginning at approximately 11 a.m. CT.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 8:30.-6 p.m.Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • Ryan Gerard, Max McGreevy, Trevor Cone (in progress / No. 12)

    Featured groups

    • Michael Thorbjornsen, Kris Ventura, Noah Goodwin (in progress, No. 2)
    • 18th hole coverage

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    R2
    Suspended

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    16

    T4

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    16

    T4

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    11

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T6

    USA
    T. Mullinax
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T8

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    15

    T14

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T14

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
