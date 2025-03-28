Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR gallops into the Lone Star State, starting its two-week Texas stint at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
The second round at Memorial Park Golf Course was suspended due to darkness at 7:37 p.m. CT after thunderstorms delayed play for just over two hours in the afternoon wave. 52 players remain on the course with holes left to play Saturday morning to finish their second round with the cut line sitting at 3-under par.
Scottie Scheffler took the lead with a course-record tying 62 on Friday, becoming the first and only player to 11-under before play was called. Canadian Taylor Pendrith marked his second 65 in as many days to sit one back at 10-under alongside Nico Echavarria, who is facing a lengthy par putt on the 17th hole to begin his Saturday morning.
Rory McIlroy surged above the cut line with three birdies in his last four holes to finish the day 4-under with a 66.
Round 2 will resume Saturday at 8:30 a.m. CT with Round 3 beginning at approximately 11 a.m. CT.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:30.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- Ryan Gerard, Max McGreevy, Trevor Cone (in progress / No. 12)
Featured groups
- Michael Thorbjornsen, Kris Ventura, Noah Goodwin (in progress, No. 2)
- 18th hole coverage
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.