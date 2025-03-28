Play suspended due to thunderstorms during Round 2 at Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Update : Play resumed at 6:10 p.m. ET, 5:10 local time.
Play at the Texas Children's Houston Open was suspended at 3:01 p.m. local time due to thunderstorms and lightning in the area, about an hour after rain began to fall at Memorial Park Golf Course.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler raced up the leaderboard with a second-round, 8-under 62, matching the tournament course record at Memorial Park, to take the lead at 11-under 129 through the morning wave. Scheffler led Taylor Pendrith by a stroke, with PGA TOUR rookie Jackson Suber three strokes off the pace.
The entire afternoon wave remained on the course.
Min Woo Lee (3-under Friday through six holes, 7-under total) held the lowest score of players on the course at the time of suspension. Ben Griffin turned in 6-under 29 as the horn blew, four back of Scheffler's clubhouse lead.
The cut line was projected at 2-under, with 67 players at 2-under or better; the top 65 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the final two rounds.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, making his first start after winning THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this month, stood 1-under total through seven holes Friday, one stroke off the projected cut line.
A band of thunderstorms was approaching from the southwest when PGA TOUR officials blew the horn to evacuate the course.