2H AGO

Play suspended due to thunderstorms during Round 2 at Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff

    Update : Play resumed at 6:10 p.m. ET, 5:10 local time.

    Play at the Texas Children's Houston Open was suspended at 3:01 p.m. local time due to thunderstorms and lightning in the area, about an hour after rain began to fall at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler raced up the leaderboard with a second-round, 8-under 62, matching the tournament course record at Memorial Park, to take the lead at 11-under 129 through the morning wave. Scheffler led Taylor Pendrith by a stroke, with PGA TOUR rookie Jackson Suber three strokes off the pace.

    The entire afternoon wave remained on the course.

    Min Woo Lee (3-under Friday through six holes, 7-under total) held the lowest score of players on the course at the time of suspension. Ben Griffin turned in 6-under 29 as the horn blew, four back of Scheffler's clubhouse lead.

    The cut line was projected at 2-under, with 67 players at 2-under or better; the top 65 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the final two rounds.

    World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, making his first start after winning THE PLAYERS Championship earlier this month, stood 1-under total through seven holes Friday, one stroke off the projected cut line.

    A band of thunderstorms was approaching from the southwest when PGA TOUR officials blew the horn to evacuate the course.

    R2
    In Progress

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    2

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    3

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    14

    T4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    14

    T4

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    8

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    T. Mullinax
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    16*

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T12

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    15*

    T12

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    12
