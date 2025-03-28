Scottie Scheffler ties course-record 62, storms ahead Friday at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Did someone say masterclass? Scheffler gained nearly four strokes on the field with an agreeable putter, holing more than 112 feet of putts. He drove his ball well, hitting nine of 13 fairways on a long, wide golf course — the third-longest on TOUR — framed by low, nearly inconsequential rough. He ranked inside the top 10 in proximity to the hole on approach shots. He missed only one green. He gained strokes in every category. He looked like the Scottie Scheffler of 2024 – the salutatorian sitting in every front row, setting the curve on every test, making a high A on every paper.