Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy navigate their way through opening round at Texas Children's Houston Open

That might be where it’s been eluding him all this time. The top-ranked player in the world, who finished first or second in nearly half of his 19 starts last year, matched his lowest opening round of 2025 on a cool, wet and often windy Thursday, his sixth start of the season, at Memorial Park Golf Course. Scheffler shot a 3-under 67 that included no bogeys and little tension, coasting into early but noteworthy contention, two strokes out of the lead.