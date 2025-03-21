PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff

    The Valspar Championship's third round will take place Saturday from Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The finale of the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing sees Jacob Bridgeman holding a one-shot lead over Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An and a resurgent Viktor Hovland heading into the weekend. The difficult Copperhead Course has shown its venom thus far, and sets up for an exciting finish in southwest Florida.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 p.m., NBC/Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group/Featured group: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Marquee group

    • 9:15 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

    Featured groups

    • 8:24 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Mackenzie Hughes
    • 9:45 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R2
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T2

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    K. Velo
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T5

    GER
    J. Paul
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T9

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T14

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F*

    T14

    USA
    W. Zalatoris
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F
