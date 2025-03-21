Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

The Valspar Championship's third round will take place Saturday from Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The finale of the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing sees Jacob Bridgeman holding a one-shot lead over Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An and a resurgent Viktor Hovland heading into the weekend. The difficult Copperhead Course has shown its venom thus far, and sets up for an exciting finish in southwest Florida.