Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Valspar Championship's third round will take place Saturday from Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The finale of the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing sees Jacob Bridgeman holding a one-shot lead over Ryo Hisatsune, Byeong Hun An and a resurgent Viktor Hovland heading into the weekend. The difficult Copperhead Course has shown its venom thus far, and sets up for an exciting finish in southwest Florida.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 p.m., NBC/Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group/Featured group: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee group
- 9:15 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
Featured groups
- 8:24 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:45 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Tommy Fleetwood
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)