Scottie Scheffler announces menu for Masters Club dinner
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler is sticking to his Texas roots for his second champions dinner at the Masters.
Scheffler is known as a man who likes to keep things simple and stick to his tried-and-true routines. It shows in his menu choices for his second champions dinner, with one humorous addition.
The appetizer for this year’s Masters Club dinner, which is scheduled for April 8, will feature “Scottie-Style” cheeseburger sliders and firecracker shrimp, both of which were on the menu for Scheffler’s first Champions Dinner. He has added “Papa Scheff’s Meatball and Ravioli Bites,” a nod to the dish he was making that led to the hand injury that delayed his start to 2025. “Papa Scheff” is the nickname that the grandchildren have given Scottie’s father, Scott.
Scottie said his dad’s meatballs “were the best growing up.” He called the raviolis “a nice touch” to the menu.
They also were the same dish that he was making when he injured his hand making Christmas dinner last December.
“When you make raviolis, we wanted to make them from scratch so you've got to roll the dough and you've got to cut the dough, but we were at a rental house so we didn't have like the right tools and the only thing there was a wine glass that we found,” Scheffler explained when he returned at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “I had my hand on top of it and it broke, which side note, I've heard nothing but horror stories since this happened about wine glasses, so be careful. Even if you're like me and you don't drink wine, you've got to be real careful with wine glasses. Yeah, it broke and the stem kind of got me in the hand.”
Scheffler also has replaced the tortilla soup that was served in 2023 with a Texas-style chili. The tortilla soup made headlines when 1973 champion Tommy Aaron described it as “spicy as hell” and 1979 winner Fuzzy Zoeller said, “I about gagged.” Three-time champion Nick Faldo said he could only tolerate a single spoonful, while 1988 winner Sandy Lyle said he needed to swab his forehead because it made him sweat.
This year’s attendees will need to careful, though, as the menu says jalapenos will be included with the chili.
“My coach (Randy Smith) makes the best chili … so I think they are trying to use his recipe for the chili inspiration,” Scheffler said in his defending champion’s conference call Wednesday.
For the main course, attendees will once again get a choice of ribeye steak or blackened redfish. Macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn and brussel sprouts are making a return this year, with the fries being replaced by chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes.
“It's my favorite foods, haven't quite changed too much but there's a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff,” Scheffler said. “My dad's meatballs made the menu. I think there's a meatball and ravioli type of dish that was always my favorite thing growing up. My dad, his best meal was always meatballs. So I think that's going to be one of the appetizers."