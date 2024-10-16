Scottie Scheffler may repeat exact same menu at Masters' Champions Dinner
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It’s worked before, it’ll work again.
That seems to be the gustatory philosophy of Scottie Scheffler, who said on GOLF’s "Subpar" podcast that he may replicate his Champions Dinner menu for next year’s Masters.
“I’m wondering if I should just have the exact same menu,” Scheffler said. “It was pretty good; it’s all my favorite foods. I don’t know really what I could do differently. I think it would be kind of fun just to have the exact same food.”
That menu consists of cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie.
Suffice it to say no one will be going away hungry.
Scheffler won the 2022 Masters, his first major victory, and did it again this year, affording him the chance to make up the Champions Dinner menu for the second time in three years. His Masters victory was one of the highlights of a remarkable season in which he also became the first to successfully defend his PLAYERS Championship title and won a total of seven PGA TOUR titles, including four Signature Events.
He also claimed the Olympic gold medal in Paris and won the FedExCup for the first time, starting the tournament with a two-stroke advantage over the next closest pursuer.