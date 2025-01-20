Scottie Scheffler speaks on surgery, eyes competitive return after off-season injury
3 Min Read
Written by Jay Coffin @PGATOUR
ORLANDO, Fla. – We now know what Scottie Scheffler was making for dinner on Christmas.
Homemade ravioli.
The world No. 1, 13-time PGA TOUR winner and reigning Player of the Year, admitted Monday during a meeting with media at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge that he was helping prepare ravioli on Christmas Day when he punctured the palm of his right hand. Small glass fragments remained in his hand, which required surgery, and caused him to miss The Sentry and The American Express.
Scheffler would not say where he plans to return, although it sounded like there’s a chance he could be ready to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week in California. After that, everything remains up in the air regarding his schedule before his title defenses at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship and then the first major of the year at the Masters.
“Feeling good, everything went well with the surgery,” said Scheffler, who admitted he took two full weeks off after surgery. “Body feels pretty good. Still making decisions on schedule going forward. Should know next few days to a week whether I’ll be playing next week. Everything’s on schedule.”
There is a large stretch each fall when Scheffler does not practice, he said, but he still plays golf socially with friends at home in Texas. He never truly shuts it down. This time, however, he had no choice as the injury needed time to heal. He did not hit balls. He did not exercise fully.
“It was pretty unusual for me not to be able to do much in the gym,” Scheffler said. “I was still able to get in there and do some movement stuff and some of the stuff I usually do with my legs, but as far as the upper body goes, I’m not going to go and just work out the left side of my body and come into the season walking like this.
“I went back while I was sitting around kind of elevating my hand post-surgery, I was just sitting there, watched some old shots, watched some old tournaments, and I reflected a little bit. Not much, but I just really wanted to jog my memory and since I wasn’t able to play golf, I tried to almost train a little bit at home to remind my brain what I was feeling over certain shots, what my hands felt like on the club, stuff like that, so I wasn’t totally checking out from golf.”
Scheffler would not shed detail on his recovery process or when exactly he returned to his normal practice routine but did say that he’s learned a lot over the past month. He admitted that he’s “useless” changing son Bennett’s diapers “one-handed.”
“Sometimes you don’t realize how uncoordinated you are until you have to brush your teeth left-handed,” Scheffler said.
Whether Scheffler appears next week at Pebble Beach or needs another couple of weeks to recover, the 28-year-old is getting closer to a return, just a year removed from a dominating season that ended with seven PGA TOUR victories and nine worldwide. He’s getting antsy.
“Just want to make sure I'm getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery,” Scheffler said. “I’m definitely anxious to get back, excited to get back but I’m also not going to rush back just to rush back.”
Jay Coffin is a freelance journalist in Orlando, Florida, who has had stints at Golfweek, GolfChannel.com and Golf Digest during his 25 years in the golf industry. He has covered more than 40 major championships and has traveled to 13 different countries Follow Jay Coffin on Twitter.