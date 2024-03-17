What is playoff format to settle ties at TPC Sawgrass?

The three-hole playoff will use players' total scores from TPC Sawgrass' famed trio of closing holes: Nos. 16, 17 and 18. If there’s still a tie after those three holes, the playoff will move into sudden-death format. Sudden death will start on the island-green 17th before proceeding to No. 18 if necessary. If there is still a tie, the sudden-death playoff will continue at No. 16 and then 17 and 18.