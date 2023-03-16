Five things to know about Danny Walker, unlikely PLAYERS contender

Walker found quick success after turning pro in 2018, earning medalist honors at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament that fall. He lost his card after the 2019 season, and he regained conditional status for the 2020-21 season (making just four starts) before losing it completely for 2022. He regained his Korn Ferry Tour card for 2023, lost status again, but thrived at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry that fall – advancing through First and Second Stage before narrowly missing his TOUR card at Final Stage. Walker parlayed that momentum into a strong 2024 Korn Ferry Tour campaign, finishing No. 28 on the season-long standings – sweating out the bubble into the season’s final moments – to earn his first TOUR card via the top 30 on the season-long standings.