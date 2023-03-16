Five things to know about Danny Walker, unlikely PLAYERS contender
4 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Danny Walker woke up Thursday morning without a tee time at THE PLAYERS Championship. Then he played his way onto the final-round leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass’ THE PLAYERS Stadium Course.
Walker, a PGA TOUR rookie, earned his PLAYERS spot Thursday morning after Jason Day withdrew, suddenly finding himself in a featured group alongside Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark. Walker, 29, grinded to make the cut on the number at 1 under, then turned on the jets in a third-round 66 to move into contention at the TOUR’s flagship event. The University of Virginia alum played his first 13 holes Sunday in 3 under, moving within two strokes of leader Rory McIlroy as play was suspended early in the afternoon due to dangerous weather.
Here are five things to know about Walker, perhaps the unlikeliest of final-round contenders at THE PLAYERS Championship.
1. He hails from Florida’s west coast
Walker grew up in Bradenton, Florida (roughly 45 miles south of Tampa), and fell in love with miniature golf at age 3 before progressing to a regulation course at age 5. He won an individual state title as a high school freshman, also helping Lakewood Ranch High School to three consecutive state titles (2011-13). One of his favorite golf memories is seeing Tiger Woods win the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in nearby Orlando. He has since moved to the Jacksonville metroplex, but he maintains his affinity for his hometown Tampa Bay Rays.
2. He authored a sterling college career
Walker played college golf at Virginia, where his teammates included future PGA TOUR players Denny McCarthy and Jimmy Stanger. Walker turned pro in 2018, closing his career with a third-place finish at the ACC Championship and 12th-place showing at an NCAA regional. Walker had a 71.7 scoring average in his senior year at Virginia, the second-best on the team. The biggest win of his amateur career came in the 2016 South Beach International Amateur.
3. He worked at a nearby Bahama Breeze
After losing his Korn Ferry Tour status in late 2021, Walker was at a crossroads – not sure whether to keep chasing professional golf or pursue a new career path. While weighing his decision, he picked up a job at a local Bahama Breeze (a Caribbean restaurant chain) for some supplemental income. It wasn’t glamorous but it served a bigger purpose, reinvigorating his passion to work at his game. During his nascent years as a pro, he also enrolled at the University of North Florida and took a couple electives on the astrophysics pathway as a potential backup plan. He is glad, though, that he stuck it out in professional golf.
Danny Walker pours in birdie putt at THE PLAYERS
4. He’s had a winding road as a pro
Walker found quick success after turning pro in 2018, earning medalist honors at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament that fall. He lost his card after the 2019 season, and he regained conditional status for the 2020-21 season (making just four starts) before losing it completely for 2022. He regained his Korn Ferry Tour card for 2023, lost status again, but thrived at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry that fall – advancing through First and Second Stage before narrowly missing his TOUR card at Final Stage. Walker parlayed that momentum into a strong 2024 Korn Ferry Tour campaign, finishing No. 28 on the season-long standings – sweating out the bubble into the season’s final moments – to earn his first TOUR card via the top 30 on the season-long standings.
5. He ascended from PLAYERS alternate to contention
Walker’s ascendance at THE PLAYERS very nearly never got off the ground. He began the week as an alternate and wasn’t in the field as of Thursday morning. Then Jason Day withdrew with an illness. Walker got the call while he was in the locker room and was immediately thrust into the spotlight as the third in the Featured Group pairing with Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark.
“I wasn't really expecting to get in," Walker said. "Like I made sure I was prepared to, but I wasn't really expecting it either. To have to go play with two major champions as well, that was like, 'Oh, like we're here.'"
Walker shot 1-over 73 in the first round and followed it with a 2-under 70 to make the cut on the number. Then he shot 6-under on Saturday to put himself squarely in the mix entering the final round.