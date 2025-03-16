Keegan Bradley aces TPC Sawgrass’ 13th hole at THE PLAYERS Championship for his second hole-in-one of season
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Keegan Bradley aced the par-3 13th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship, notable enough given the place and time. Then add in this: it’s also Bradley’s second hole-in-one of the season.
Bradley aced the third hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February, the famed par-3 playing down the hill towards the ocean.
And from one iconic ace to the next, Bradley hit a 7-iron at TPC Sawgrass’ 13th on Sunday, which was moved up to a front-left tee box in anticipation of strong winds. Playing just 153 yards, 30 yards shorter than the previous two rounds, Bradley’s tee shot landed just a few paces left of the hole and spun in.
The hole-in-one moved Bradley to 6-under overall and 4-under for his final round.
The 13th isn’t as notable a hole as the island green 17th, but it’s a harder hole to make a one. Bradley’s hole-in-one is the first at TPC Sawgrass’ 13th since Sungjae Im in 2019. It’s the 13th-ever ace at No. 13.
Bradley can now set his sights on one of the zanier records on the PGA TOUR. Last year, Joe Highsmith set the record for most aces on TOUR since 1983, making three holes-in-one during the year.
Bradley’s two aces have come in his last nine rounds and he’s now just one ace away from tying Highsmith.