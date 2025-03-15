Five things to know heading into final round at THE PLAYERS Championship

He had quick success as a pro, posting two top-five finishes in his first 10 starts as a pro to earn his TOUR card without attending Q-School. He finished 38th in the FedExCup in 2012, his first full season as a pro. He posted three third-place finishes on TOUR before a 2018 car accident that he said left him “lucky to be alive.” He attempted a comeback months after the accident, but he did not play an official event between 2020 and 2024 as he dealt with the recurring injuries from the accident. He is just a year into his comeback from the accident, and has one top 10 in 21 starts since returning to the TOUR.