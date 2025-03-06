PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Puerto Rico Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    The TOUR returns to Rio Grande for the first Additional Event of the 2025 season, the Puerto Rico Open. The 17th playing of the event features a field with proven winners and hungry rookies and the beautiful beachfront peninsula on the Grand Reserve Golf Club. The Puerto Rico Open will be contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the season's fourth Signature Event.

    Kevin Roy shot an opening 10-under 62 and holds the first-round lead after play was suspended due to darkness.

    Round 1 will resume Friday at 7 a.m. local time with the second round beginning as originally scheduled.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Related: How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Must reads

    Power Rankings: Field of 132 takes on Puerto Rico Open

    The First Look: Storylines from Puerto Rico Open

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots in Puerto Rico Open

    R1
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T2

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T2

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T6

    AUS
    C. Davis
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T6

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T15

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW