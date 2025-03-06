Puerto Rico Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The TOUR returns to Rio Grande for the first Additional Event of the 2025 season, the Puerto Rico Open. The 17th playing of the event features a field with proven winners and hungry rookies and the beautiful beachfront peninsula on the Grand Reserve Golf Club. The Puerto Rico Open will be contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the season's fourth Signature Event.
Kevin Roy shot an opening 10-under 62 and holds the first-round lead after play was suspended due to darkness.
Round 1 will resume Friday at 7 a.m. local time with the second round beginning as originally scheduled.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)