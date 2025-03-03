Greyson Sigg betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 64th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Sigg has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Sigg's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/25/2021
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -2.199 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 1.703 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238 this season (60th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 126th, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 31st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.466, while he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.63%.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 29.39 putts per round (143rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|298.6
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|67.63%
|67.25%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.39
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.53%
|20.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.04%
|12.57%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- With 142 points, Sigg currently ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 16th in the field at 3.045. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 3.164 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished 17th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.852, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.238
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.466
|2.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.129
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.572
|-2.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.261
|1.703
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.