8H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 64th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Sigg has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Sigg's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/25/2021MC73-73+2

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -2.199 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging 1.703 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238 this season (60th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 126th, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 31st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.466, while he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.63%.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 29.39 putts per round (143rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126298.6299.7
    Greens in Regulation %12067.63%67.25%
    Putts Per Round14329.3929.3
    Par Breakers15320.53%20.47%
    Bogey Avoidance9813.04%12.57%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • With 142 points, Sigg currently ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 16th in the field at 3.045. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 3.164 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.852, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2380.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4662.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1290.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.572-2.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2611.703

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-73-70-74-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3273-65-68-70-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1770-65-69-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

