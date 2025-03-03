Greyson Sigg betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 16th in the field at 3.045. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 3.164 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished 17th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.852, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).