8H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Chris Gotterup missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll be after a better result March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Gotterup's average finish has been seventh, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In 2024, Gotterup failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Gotterup's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC68-73-3
    3/3/2022768-68-70-71-11

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup is averaging 0.366 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup is averaging -1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup sports a -0.236 mark (135th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28312.0318.4
    Greens in Regulation %2573.10%70.51%
    Putts Per Round16629.8429.1
    Par Breakers11122.22%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance6912.28%12.82%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Gotterup ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings with 46 points.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.207.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.881, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.187-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.236-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.554-1.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0900.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.887-1.371

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-67-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-73-75E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

