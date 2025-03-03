Chris Gotterup betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Chris Gotterup missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll be after a better result March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Gotterup's average finish has been seventh, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2024, Gotterup failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Gotterup's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|3/3/2022
|7
|68-68-70-71
|-11
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.366 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging -1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 (135th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup sports a -0.236 mark (135th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|312.0
|318.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|73.10%
|70.51%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.84
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|111
|22.22%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|12.28%
|12.82%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Gotterup ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings with 46 points.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750. He missed the cut in that event.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.207.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.881, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.187
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.236
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.554
|-1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.090
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.887
|-1.371
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.