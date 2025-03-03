Chris Gotterup betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750. He missed the cut in that event.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.207.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.881, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.