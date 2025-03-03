PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

    The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season gets underway Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, contested at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The field is headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler defending his title from 2024 and world No. 2 Xander Schauffele returning to action from a rib injury that has kept him sidelined since January.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational is contested alongside the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Special programming alert: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., tune in to "Live: On the Range from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by ReliaQuest."
      • Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at Bay Hill during "Live: On the Range from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by ReliaQuest," from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST network.
    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed/Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group/Featured group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group/Featured group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group/Featured group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group/Featured group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m..Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday, Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
