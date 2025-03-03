Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season gets underway Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, contested at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The field is headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler defending his title from 2024 and world No. 2 Xander Schauffele returning to action from a rib injury that has kept him sidelined since January.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is contested alongside the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Special programming alert: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., tune in to "Live: On the Range from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by ReliaQuest."
- Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at Bay Hill during "Live: On the Range from the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by ReliaQuest," from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST network.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed/Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group/Featured group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group/Featured group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m..
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday, Sunday: 1-6 p.m.