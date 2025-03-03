Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season gets underway Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, contested at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The field is headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler defending his title from 2024 and world No. 2 Xander Schauffele returning to action from a rib injury that has kept him sidelined since January.