Tiger Woods says ‘heart is not really into practicing,’ uncertain of TOUR return
Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club finishes 1-4 in first TGL season
Written by Kevin Prise
Tiger Woods wrapped up his first TGL season Tuesday night, with Jupiter Links Golf Club falling to Atlanta Drive GC, 9-1. It was a disappointing end for Woods’ Jupiter Links squad, which finished 1-4 and failed to qualify for the playoffs, but the team displayed camaraderie in the first-year league that blends traditional and simulator golf elements.
“We didn’t hit a lot of great shots, but god, we had some fun,” Woods said of playing on Jupiter Links alongside Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner.
Currently, Woods doesn’t feel the same about standard golf practice. He has minimally touched a club since his mom Kultida Woods’ passing last month, he said Tuesday, and he isn’t sure when he might return to PGA TOUR action.
“This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it,” Woods said. “My heart is not really into practicing right now. I've had so many other things to do with the TOUR and trying to do other things. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule.”
Woods hasn’t made a TOUR start since The Open Championship last summer; he underwent back surgery last September and played the PNC Championship in December (in carts) alongside son Charlie. He was initially planning to play The Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, but opted not to compete in light of his mom’s passing. Woods played in Monday’s Seminole Pro-Member for the second straight year before playing in Tuesday night’s TGL match.
This marks the final year of Woods’ exemption for THE PLAYERS Championship, set for next week, but Woods’ comments Tuesday suggested that an appearance is unlikely.
Woods also offered his big-picture view of TGL after the regular season’s completion, with the top four teams (Los Angeles Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club) qualifying for the playoffs.
“I think … we were able to showcase the game in a different light,” Woods said. “Everyone in today's day and age, their attention span is not very long. So I think that what we were able to do with the shot clock and the time and the pace of play, I think that is great for the game and it's great for the younger demographic.
“I think that we have so many different opportunities going forward with how this all turned out that the opportunities are endless. That's what's really neat. We can grow this bigger and better, and so many different options. … I've watched every match that I wasn't playing in, and … these are the guys that I know. These are the personalities that I've seen on TOUR. But I think the fans are going to be able to see them in a different way.”