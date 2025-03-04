LaCava father-son caddie duo grouped together at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

“He's a great caddie,” said Highsmith of LaCava IV. “He's really good at what he does, but he's also just one of the boys, and we have a pretty good time out there, and he just keeps it light and everything. I think that was good today, obviously, with high pressure out there, being able to have him kind of keeping me relaxed and whatever. It feels like you're just out there walking with one of your friends, and that part has been great, but then also staying focused on the process and whatnot, he's been great.”