LaCava father-son caddie duo grouped together at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2 Min Read
Joe LaCava IV caddied Joe Highsmith to victory at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Written by Kevin Prise
Caddie Joe LaCava IV earned his first PGA TOUR title at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, looping for Joe Highsmith during a dramatic comeback victory at PGA National. It was a special day for LaCava, Highsmith – who found the TOUR winner’s circle for the first time – and LaCava’s dad, veteran caddie Joe LaCava III.
They’ll get to celebrate in person, inside the ropes, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The elder LaCava currently caddies for Patrick Cantlay, who is paired with Highsmith for the opening two rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The duo will begin Round 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Cantlay has made two prior starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational; this will mark Highsmith’s tournament debut.
The younger LaCava cherishes his dad’s role in developing his skills inside the ropes, although LaCava IV also intends to put his own spin on the craft. LaCava IV cut his teeth on the Korn Ferry Tour in recent years before linking with Highsmith last autumn, as the Pepperdine alum kept his card with strong play in the FedExCup Fall, rising from No. 160 to No. 110 on the season-long standings. That led to a renewed partnership for 2025, and it hit a crescendo last weekend in South Florida; Highsmith made the cut on the number before carding back-to-back 64s for a two-shot win.
The elder LaCava worked alongside Fred Couples for most of his career, with the duo sharing ample success including a victory at the 1992 Masters. LaCava also caddied for Tiger Woods in recent years, memorably looping for Woods’ triumph at the 2019 Masters.
LaCava IV has also spent time on PGA TOUR Champions looping for Steve Stricker, gaining useful insights as he prepped to loop at the game’s highest level. It all coalesced Sunday in South Florida.
Joe Highsmith’s winning highlights from Cognizant Classic
“He's a great caddie,” said Highsmith of LaCava IV. “He's really good at what he does, but he's also just one of the boys, and we have a pretty good time out there, and he just keeps it light and everything. I think that was good today, obviously, with high pressure out there, being able to have him kind of keeping me relaxed and whatever. It feels like you're just out there walking with one of your friends, and that part has been great, but then also staying focused on the process and whatnot, he's been great.”
His dad has played a central role of course, with this week’s grouping a fitting commemoration of the journey thus far.
“He’s given me tips and tricks here and there but it’s all about finding your niche and what works for your guy or works for you,” LaCava IV said of his dad’s influence. “He’s definitely a big part in it.”