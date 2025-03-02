After five years in jail, ex-gang member Ryan Peake wins New Zealand Open, qualifies for The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Peake of Australia celebrates with the New Zealand Open trophy after winning the 2025 New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown, New Zealand. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Written by Associated Press
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand (AP) — Ryan Peake, an Australian former motorcycle gang member who turned his life around through golf, earned a place at The Open Championship on Sunday when he won the 104th New Zealand Open by one stroke.
The 31-year-old from Western Australia called the win “life-changing” after sinking an 8-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to avoid a four-way playoff with fellow Australian Jack Thompson, South African Ian Snyman and Japan’s Kazuki Higi.
His final-round 66 saw him finish at 23-under.
Peake had been a promising junior golfer and teammate of Cameron Smith before he was convicted of assault at age 21 and sentenced to five years in jail. He was a member of the outlawed Rebels gang in Australia.
His clearance to enter New Zealand was delayed by his criminal record.
After leaving jail, he returned to golf and began to rebuild his career with the help of leading coach Richie Smith and with the support of his family.
He received his Australasian tour card this season and this was his first professional win.
“I always knew I could do it but it was just a matter of when I was going to do it,” Peake said. “Along with my family and my team everyone believed and most of all I believed as well.”