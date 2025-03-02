Tiger Woods will play Seminole Pro-Member
Written by Staff
Tiger Woods hasn’t made a PGA TOUR start yet in 2025, but he’ll tee it up Monday amidst several of the game’s movers, shakers and top pros.
Woods will compete in the Seminole Pro-Member, a long-running event at Seminole Golf Club in south Florida that is known for its elite field. Woods will team with former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh; their foursome will be rounded out by Keegan Bradley and former NBA pro Shane Battier.
Golf.com first reported the news Sunday.
Woods and Waugh also teamed in last year’s Seminole Pro-Member, which was Woods’ first appearance at the event. Other PGA TOUR pros in Monday’s field include Rory McIlroy (with his dad Gerry, a longtime duo at this event), Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and more. World No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton, who clinched his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated after making the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, will also compete.
Woods’ appearance at the Seminole Pro-Member comes at a time when the golf world is curious as to his next PGA TOUR start. Woods said earlier this year that he intends to play “big events” in 2025, but his exact playing schedule is undetermined. He didn’t compete at The Genesis Invitational, the Signature Event that he hosts, as he grieved the passing of his mom Kultida last month. He had initially played to compete at The Genesis, indicating confidence in his health to walk a golf course as he recovers from back surgery last September. Woods hasn’t made a TOUR start since The Open Championship last summer; he also sat out from the Hero World Challenge, which he usually plays. Woods and son Charlie competed at the PNC Championship in December (which allows carts), falling to Bernhard and Jason Langer in a playoff.
Woods won’t compete at the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and he hasn’t indicated either way regarding a potential appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in two weeks. This marks the last year of Woods’ exemption into THE PLAYERS.
Woods has also played in TGL matches this year as a member of Jupiter Links Golf Club in the tech-infused league’s inaugural season, but he did not play in last week’s match against The Bay Golf Club (each team is comprised of four players, with three competing in each match).
Jupiter Links (1-3-0) will play its final match of the regular season Tuesday against Atlanta Drive Golf Club, needing a win for a chance at a playoff berth. TGL combines simulator and traditional golf elements in a stadium environment; minimal walking is required. Woods walked at last year’s Seminole Pro-Member.