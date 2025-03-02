Tiger Woods will play Seminole Pro-Member

Woods’ appearance at the Seminole Pro-Member comes at a time when the golf world is curious as to his next PGA TOUR start. Woods said earlier this year that he intends to play “big events” in 2025, but his exact playing schedule is undetermined. He didn’t compete at The Genesis Invitational, the Signature Event that he hosts, as he grieved the passing of his mom Kultida last month. He had initially played to compete at The Genesis, indicating confidence in his health to walk a golf course as he recovers from back surgery last September. Woods hasn’t made a TOUR start since The Open Championship last summer; he also sat out from the Hero World Challenge, which he usually plays. Woods and son Charlie competed at the PNC Championship in December (which allows carts), falling to Bernhard and Jason Langer in a playoff.