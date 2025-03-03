Quade Cummins betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Quade Cummins hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club after a 32nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Cummins is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Cummins' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cummins has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Cummins has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Quade Cummins has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins is averaging 1.379 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cummins is averaging 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.0
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|12.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cummins' best finishes
- Cummins, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Cummins' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.206. He missed the cut in that event.
- Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.111 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins' best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his -0.269 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Cummins recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.766). That ranked in the field.
- Cummins recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.403) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked in the field.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.681
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cummins' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|32
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|24
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
