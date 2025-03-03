Jackson Suber betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Suber has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Suber has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.

Jackson Suber has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting.