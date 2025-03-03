Jackson Suber betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jackson Suber enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club after a 42nd-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his last tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Suber's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Suber has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Jackson Suber has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Suber is averaging 3.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.4
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|50.00%
|66.99%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|29.17%
|12.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Suber's best finishes
- Suber took part in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Suber's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished sixth at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Suber's best Strokes Gained performances
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.122
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Suber's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|66-70-66-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.