‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel in the works, says Shooter McGavin actor
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
A long-awaited sequel to “Happy Gilmore” is in the works, according to the actor who played Shooter McGavin. Christopher McDonald dropped the news during a radio interview with Audacy’s 92.3 “The Fan,” saying that the movie’s star, Adam Sandler, showed him a first draft of the script during a recent run-in.
“I saw Adam about two weeks ago and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re going to love this,’” McDonald said. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’
“I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So it’s in the works. Fans demand it!”
Sandler’s representatives could not be reached when Variety reached out for comment. According to the magazine, “Happy Gilmore” made nearly $40 million at the worldwide box office when it debuted in 1996.
Sandler previously expressed interest in a sequel during a 2021 appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show.” He said during that appearance that he would approve the project if it ever presented itself.
Sandler starred in and co-wrote “Happy Gilmore.” The movie is about a short-tempered hockey player who surprisingly discovers he has a knack for golf. He clashes with McDonald’s character, who represents a stereotype of the staid, self-obsessed professional golfer.
News of the sequel comes a month after the passing of Carl Weathers, who played the character of Chubbs Peterson in the movie. Peterson was a former pro golfer who lost his hand in an alligator attack before becoming Gilmore’s coach. Weathers, who played briefly in the NFL, died Feb. 1 at the age of 76.