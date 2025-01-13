PGA TOUR 2K25 cover features Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods will grace the cover of PGA TOUR 2K25’s Legend Edition, PGA TOUR 2K announced Monday on X. Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick will join Woods on the cover of the game’s standard and deluxe editions.
PGA TOUR 2K (originally known as "The Golf Club") was first launched in 2014; this marks the third edition under the PGA TOUR 2K branding, joining PGA TOUR 2K21 (released in 2020) and PGA TOUR 2K23 (released in 2022). Justin Thomas graced the cover of 2K21, with Woods on the 2K23 cover.
The cover boys had fun with the news Monday. “Looking good. What about his TGL teammate?” Homa posted of the Legend Edition cover, shortly before the versions including Homa were unveiled. (Homa is a member of TGL’s Jupiter Links Golf Club alongside Woods.)
“Feels like Team Europe should have some representation this year!” Fitzpatrick added.
In the PGA TOUR 2K franchise, gamers can design their own courses, build their own characters or compete as PGA TOUR and LPGA pros, play against others online in multiplayer mode, embark on a TOUR career and more.
A release date for the game has not been announced. More information on PGA TOUR 2K25 will be announced Tuesday.
Woods was previously the face of the long-running EA Sports golf video game series, branded as “Tiger Woods PGA TOUR” from 1999 to 2013.
Homa has six TOUR wins, all since 2019. He played on the U.S. Ryder Cup Team in 2023 and the U.S. Presidents Cup Team in 2022 and 2024.
Fitzpatrick has two TOUR wins, including the 2022 U.S. Open, and eight international wins. The Sheffield, England, native played for the Europe Ryder Cup Team in 2016, 2020 and 2023. He also competed in the 2024 Olympics.
Woods is an 82-time PGA TOUR winner, tied with Sam Snead for most all-time.