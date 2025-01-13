4H AGO
The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues with The American Express, the second Full-Field Event of the season and the first event of the West Coast Swing. Contested in California's Coachella Valley, the event features a three-course rotation with a cut after the third round.
Nick Dunlap returns to La Quinta, California, to defend his title after winning as an amateur on TOUR for the first time since 1991. Plenty of star power arrive looking to hold him off, including world No. 2 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 1-4 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-4 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.