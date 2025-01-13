PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues with The American Express, the second Full-Field Event of the season and the first event of the West Coast Swing. Contested in California's Coachella Valley, the event features a three-course rotation with a cut after the third round.

    Nick Dunlap returns to La Quinta, California, to defend his title after winning as an amateur on TOUR for the first time since 1991. Plenty of star power arrive looking to hold him off, including world No. 2 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark and Justin Thomas.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    StreamThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Stream 1
    		Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.

    Stream 2Marquee group: 1-4 p.m.Marquee group: 1-4 p.m.Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.

    Must reads

    The First Look: Nick Dunlap returns to site of first TOUR win at The American Express

    Srixon launches new ZXi line: What to know about driver, woods, hybrids and irons

    Paul Azinger joins PGA TOUR Champions broadcast for 2025 season

    Nick Taylor, playoff machine, emerges from another crowded leaderboard to win Sony Open in Hawaii