Srixon launches new ZXi line: What to know about driver, woods, hybrids and irons
4 Min Read
A look at the Srixon ZXi driver lineup. (Srixon)
Written by Alistair Cameron @ACameronPGATOUR
Off the back of a strong start to 2025, with Srixon staffers Hideki Matsuyama winning The Sentry and Nico Echavarria narrowly missing out on victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Srixon has launched the new ZXi lineup from driver to irons. Here’s what to know about the newest models seen in the bags of the TOUR's hottest players.
Flexing the big stick
At the core of the new ZXi driver lineup is Srixon’s “i-FLEX technology.” To optimize the energy transfer from across the club face to the golf ball, Srixon redesigned the face thickness pattern. A thin face center is surrounded by thickened areas on the heel and toe, helping to optimize performance on all shots no matter the strike.
Srixon engineers also utilized an all-new titanium, named “Ti72S,” which is stronger and lighter but also more durable than previous materials used in club building.
“With i-FLEX technology inserted into the ZXi woods, we were able to unlock an extra level of performance we’ve never had before,” said Jeff Brunski, vice president of research and development at Srixon. “The flexibility of these clubs enables a more efficient transfer of energy, which in turn, generates more power at impact. With every swing, golfers will be able to feel the added strength and responsiveness of these new woods and see their shots go farther.”
MAXimizing models
The ZXi driver lineup is made up of three different models starting with the standard ZXi driver, featuring a high moment of inertia (MOI) for consistency and moderate spin, as well as heel and toe weight adjustability to alter shot-shape bias. Additionally, Srixon offers the ZXi LS driver that creates a low spin profile to help golfers produce lower ball flights. The LS head features front and back weights to adjust the center of gravity (GC) for the club head. Lastly, Srixon is entering the oversized lineup, introducing a ZXi MAX model, that features their highest MOI driver to date. This added size option helps golfers maximize forgiveness and increase swing speed.
Additionally, a new 1.5-degree hosel offers 12 positions to alter loft, lie and face angle, as well as an updated, laser face-milling pattern to help stabilize spin and add forgiveness in wet conditions for consistent performance.
Fairway woods and hybrid options
The new ZXi fairway woods feature a strong, lightweight carbon crown with a stepped design that positions the center of mass lower and maximizes the energy transfer onto the golf ball.
ZXi fairway woods feature leading-edge shape changes and a redesigned sole shape to help with turf interaction and increased forgiveness. ZXi hybrids feature a larger head size and volume, while the toe and back sides are also slightly larger than the previous generation to add forgiveness and inspire more confidence at address.
The new ZXi fairway woods and hybrids now feature an adjustable hosel for the first time.
“Having full adjustability options available in our fairways and hybrids has been a long time coming,” Brunski added. “Now, players have every option available to make their ZXi woods truly their own based on how they like to play and what ball flight they prefer to see.”
Softer-than-before irons
The new ZXi iron lineup features three different models – ZXi7, ZXi5 and ZXiU – all created with Srixon’s new i-FORGED technology. Srixon used “condensed forging” to strengthen certain sections of each iron to increase performance across the face. To maximize softness, each ZXi iron is carefully tempered inside a long oven to optimize strength and temperature. Because of this, Srixon tests show that depending on the model type the face material is 14% softer than the prior generation of ZX.
The ZXi lineup also sees the Srixon’s renowned “Tour V.T. sole.” The rounded-off rear part of the sole helps improve turf interaction, especially in wet conditions. ZXi irons also use a varying groove design through the bag. From 3- to 7-iron the grooves are wider, while from 8-iron to A-wedge the grooves are deeper and set closer to ensure consistent spin across the set.
The ZXi iron family is also designed to blend easily with similar shaping and topline thickness to create equal looks at address.
“Every year, we’re seeing more people choose combination sets with our irons,” said Dustin Brekke, director of engineering at Srixon. “We typically have three specific duos that are most popular among players – the ZXiU and ZXi7 is the most used among our Tour staff, pairing forgiving long irons with highly workable short irons. The ZXi5 and ZXi7 are for people wanting powerful distance and workability. And we have the ZXi4 and ZXi5 combination that pairs cavity-back short irons with hollow long irons for maximum forgiveness.”
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR covering equipment. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.