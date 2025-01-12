Nick Taylor, playoff machine, emerges from another crowded leaderboard to win Sony Open in Hawaii

Sunday’s performance was particularly impressive given how Taylor’s last several months have transpired. Since winning the WM Phoenix Open last February, Taylor had carded just one top-10 finish, which came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the two-man team event. Outside of that, he played little good golf. His feel with the putter evaded him and he wasn’t driving the ball well enough to make up for it. Feeling the pressure to play on the Presidents Cup International Team in his native Canada, Taylor pressed and his game went in the opposite direction. He didn’t receive one of Mike Weir’s captain's picks and had to watch from home as one of the biggest golfing events ever held in Canada proceeded without him.