The First Look: The Sentry

FIELD NOTES: In total, there are 31 PGA TOUR tournament winners in The Sentry field (including 15 first-time winners) and 29 players who finished inside the top 50 in the 2024 FedExCup standings… Xander Schauffele, who won two majors in 2024 and won this event in 2019, headlines. Schauffele had a tremendously consistent season, with 15 top-10s in 22 events including four top-fives in a row to end his FedExCup campaign. Schauffele has notched four top 10s in seven starts at Kapalua, including one in 2024… Viktor Hovland is set to tee it up despite posting an X-ray of what appeared to be a broken pinky toe on social media just after the Christmas holiday. Hovland finished T22 in Hawaii in 2024… Chris Kirk is the defending champion. He’s looking to become the first person to go back-to-back at The Sentry since Geoff Ogilvy in 2009-10. Kirk made it to the TOUR Championship in 2024 after adding two more top 10s to his resume last season – the RBC Heritage and the BMW Championship… Justin Thomas returns to a golf course he’s had an awful lot of success at after missing out in 2024. Thomas had six top 10s last season, finished third at the Hero World Challenge (and became a first-time dad), and is a two-time winner of The Sentry. He’s recorded five top-five results at Kapalua in his career, including a run of four straight… The Sentry field features up-and-coming first-time TOUR winners like Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup and 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Nick Dunlap… Matt McCarty is also set to make his debut at The Sentry. McCarty captured Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year honors after winning three times and earning a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR. He quickly parlayed that into a TOUR title, winning the Black Desert Championship in the FedExCup Fall in just his third-ever TOUR start… Those who qualified for The Sentry but are not teeing it up are: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler, who cut his hand while preparing Christmas dinner and required surgery. Scheffler’s next scheduled tournament is The American Express.